BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains.

The British energy giant said in a statement that underlying replacement cost profit rose to $27.7 billion in 2022 from $12.8 billion the previous year. The metric is a key indicator of oil companies' profitability.

Recommended for you

Tags