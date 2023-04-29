Bride says she had her wedding dress held 'hostage' in billing dispute involving Bed Bath & Beyond

Jesse Moltenbrey had her wedding dress held 'hostage' in a billing dispute between Bed Bath Beyond and preservation company.

 Kiss the Bride Wedding Photography

It's what every bride has nightmares about: A wedding dress disappeared, stained, or — in New Hampshire resident Jesse Moltenbrey's case — held "hostage."

A billing dispute between now-bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond and Houston-based Memories Gown Preservation led the preservation company to hold customers' gowns until it received payment from the troubled retailer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags