British Airways pilots call off second strike

British Airways pilots have called off a strike planned for September 27 after their union said that action taken earlier this month had "demonstrated the anger and resolve of pilots."
"It was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand," the British Airline Pilots Association said in a statement on Wednesday.
British Airways was forced to cancel virtually all flights for two days in early September after the union called a strike amid a heated dispute over pay. Nearly 200,000 passengers were due to travel over those two days.
Pilots are unhappy with the airline's offer of an 11.5% salary increase over three years. They want a greater share of the airline's burgeoning profits. British Airways posted an operating profit of nearly £2 billion ($2.5 billion) for 2018, an 11.6% increase over the previous year.
"BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear," Brian Strutton, the union's general secretary, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The union said it retains the right to announce further strike dates if British Airways refuses "meaningful new negotiations." The strike carried out earlier this month was the first by pilots in the history of the airline.
British Airways, which is owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group, said in a statement: "We have just received this news. We are considering the implications and we will give updates in due course."