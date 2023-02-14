When Microsoft President Brad Smith announced in February 2021 that the tech giant had purchased a 90-acre plot of land in Atlanta's westside, he laid out a bold vision: The company, he said, would invest in the community and put it "on the path toward becoming one of Microsoft's largest hubs" in the United States.

The announcement, which was met with enthusiastic coverage in local media, promised the construction of affordable housing, programs to help public school children develop digital skills, support for historically Black colleges and universities, new funding for local nonprofits, and affordable broadband for more people in Atlanta.

