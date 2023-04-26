Beer distributors are largely sticking by Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, as controversy continues to embroil the brand. Two Instagram posts featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month ignited fury from the right and hurt sales.

The brewing giant met with wholesalers on Tuesday at the National Beer Wholesalers Association Legislative conference to help "dispel potential retailer misconception" about the Mulvaney campaign, according to Beer Business Daily, an influential industry newsletter.

