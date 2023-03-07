Bud Light Seltzer has a problem: People still think there's beer in the spiked seltzer.

More than half of the thousands of people Bud Light Seltzer surveyed incorrectly believe that the alcoholic seltzer contains beer, which is a self-admitted problem for the three-year-old brand because it's a "barrier to people that considering trying us," Steve Wolf, vice president of marketing for Bud Light Extensions, told CNN.

