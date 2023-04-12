Bud Light's inclusive ad campaigns are good for business, experts say

Online, Bud Light has been targeted by some after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney.

 Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Company X introduces marketing campaign that touches on Y, a cultural issue some people oppose. Group Z lashes out on social media. Rinse. Repeat.

It happens again and again: Nike and social-justice advocate Colin Kaepernick. M&M's and female "spokescandies." And last week, Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser Busch were targeted by singer Kid Rock and others after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and influencer, in its marketing.

