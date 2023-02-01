Bugatti sold its last purely gas-powered supercar at a Paris auction Wednesday for more than $10 million, setting a world auction record for a new car.

Originally a special development model that was never intended to be sold, the one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée sold at RM Paris collector car auction for a bid of $9.5 million. With fees paid to the auction house, the final selling price was about $10.7 million.

