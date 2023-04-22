When Burger King launched a new marketing campaign late last year with a little jingle to support the Whopper, Tom Curtis was initially skeptical.

"You just can't say 'Whopper' four times," Curtis, Burger's King's president in the US and Canada, told CNN, recounting a conversation with the brand's creative and marketing teams. "There's got to be something more to it than that."

