BuzzFeed News will shut down

 Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

BuzzFeed News, the Pulitzer Prize-winning digital news website that once inspired jealousy from legacy media organizations, will shutter, BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti announced Thursday.

The move was part of broader layoffs across BuzzFeed, Peretti said, with the company moving to slash 15% of its workforce.

