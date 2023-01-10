C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight

A reporter checks her phone as C-SPAN plays on a television as the search for speaker continued for a fourth day during a meeting of the 118th Congress on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post/Getty Images

C-SPAN isn't packing up its cameras quietly.

The public affairs network on Tuesday sent a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. "Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations," co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.

