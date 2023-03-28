California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Tuesday that gives the state's energy commission oversight power on oil companies to determine potential price gouging and impose corresponding penalties.

"Why is it that we are paying at peak $2.61 more per gallon of gasoline than the national average?" Newsom said Tuesday. "You should not have had to endure these price spikes, you should not have to endure them in the future. We are going to get under the hood, and we are going to address this issue like no other jurisdiction has in this country."

