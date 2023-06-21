New York (CNN) — Drivers in the state of Washington are celebrating the official start of summer with an unwelcome sight: America’s most expensive gas prices.

The average cost of regular gasoline in Washington state has jumped by 32 cents over the past month to $4.93 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s 7 cents ahead of California, which is notorious for its high prices for everything, especially fuel.

