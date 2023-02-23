Carvana's losses widen as the used-car market stalls

Car vending machine of Carvana is prepared for the opening in Denver, Colorado, on February 21.

 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Last year was a wreck for Carvana, the online used-car seller known for its tall glass "car vending machines." In 2022, the company sold fewer cars than it had the year before — the first time that's happened in nine years — and the company's losses grew as the used car market soured.

Overall, Carvana's losses ballooned to $806 million, or $7.61 per class A share of stock, compared to $89 million in the last quarter of 2021. For the full year, the company lost $1.6 billion compared to a loss of $135 million in 2021.

Tags