Hong Kong's flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses.

Cathay Pacific Airways' ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that it will reopen the mainland's border with Hong Kong on January 8, nearly three years after it was largely shut in an effort to contain the spread of Covid.

CNN's Wayne Chang and Simone McCarthy contributed to this report.

Tags