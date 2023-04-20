The CEO whose "pity city" speech backfired spectacularly is now apologizing to her employees.

"I feel terrible that my rallying cry seemed insensitive," wrote Andi Owen, chief executive of office furniture giant MillerKnoll, in an email to staff Tuesday. "What I'd hoped would energize the team to meet a challenge we've met many times before landed in a way that I did not intend and for that I am sorry."

