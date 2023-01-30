CEO pay cuts could be just the start

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman (left), Apple boss Tim Cook (middle) and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (right) are among the leaders whose pay has been clipped in recent weeks.

 Bloomberg/AFP/Getty Images

Corporate boards are slashing the pay of some leading CEOs in a new trend that could just be getting started.

The pay cuts are hitting some of America's best-known and highest-paid bosses, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

