CEOs at Davos are using ChatGPT to write work emails

Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of online learning provider Coursera, said that when he first tried ChatGPT, he was "dumbstruck." Now, it's part of his daily routine.

He uses the powerful new AI chatbot tool to bang out emails. He uses it to craft speeches "in a friendly, upbeat, authoritative tone with mixed cadence." He even uses it to help break down big strategic questions — such as how Coursera should approach incorporating artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT into its platform.

