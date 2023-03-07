Next time you're wondering how to respond to a colleague on Slack, you may be able to ask ChatGPT for help.

Salesforce, the company behind Slack, announced Tuesday that it's partnering with OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT app for the workplace messaging platform. The new tool will use the AI chatbot to "deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance directly in Slack," according to Salesforce.

CNN's Samantha Kelly contributed to this report.

