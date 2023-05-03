'ChatGPT is the new crypto': Meta warns hackers are exploiting interest in the AI chatbot

Hackers have seized on worldwide interest in the artificial intelligence-powered tool ChatGPT in an effort to break into people's devices, Facebook owner Meta revealed in a security report on May 3.

 Diego/Adobe Stock

Hackers have seized on worldwide interest in the artificial intelligence-powered tool ChatGPT in an effort to break into people's devices, Facebook owner Meta revealed in a security report Wednesday, equating the phenomenon to the surge in cryptocurrency scams.

Meta's security team said it found hackers software that claimed to offer ChatGPT-based tools via browser extensions and online app stores that contained malware designed to give hackers access to people's devices, Meta said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News