Kellogg has picked a name for its new spinoff companies. They sound a lot like their old names, but with a new spin.

The unit that houses its snacks, including Cheez-It and Pringles, plus its international cereal brands and plant-based foods will be called "Kellanova." And its North American cereal business, which includes Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops, will be called "WK Kellogg Co.," the company announced Wednesday.

