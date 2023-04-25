The Chevrolet Bolt EV, General Motors first fully electric vehicle to be built and sold on a large scale, will go out of production by the end of this year.

The Michigan assembly plant where it's produced will be turned over to electric pickup truck production as part of GM's roll-out of large numbers of fully electric vehicles in the coming years. These new electric vehicles will be based GM's new electric vehicle platform, Ultium, which is not used by the Bolt.

