New York (CNN) — Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.

Opened in 1967, the Greenbriar Mall food court location in Atlanta is set to close on Saturday, according to local reports. The location’s Facebook page says it’s permanently closed. It’s unclear why the restaurant is closing and Chick-fil-A didn’t immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

