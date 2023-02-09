Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower.

The aptly named "Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich" is being tested in three cities beginning next week, marking the chicken chain's first-ever plant-based sandwich. Imitating the chain's signature fried chicken sandwiches, the new offering uses a "tender filet cut" of cauliflower that's marinated and breaded in the chain's seasoning, then pressure cooked and served on a buttery bun with pickles.

