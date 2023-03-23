China has approved its first Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, months after the country lifted strict pandemic measures.

The vaccine was developed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, a homegrown firm based in the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang, it said in a Wednesday statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The vaccine targets the Omicron variant and was tested in China with over 5,500 people, it added.

