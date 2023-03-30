China's newly minted Premier Li Qiang painted a bullish picture of his country's economic recovery at a key business forum this week, as Beijing seeks to win the hearts of global investors and economic leaders after emerging from its long pandemic isolation.

"The dynamism and momentum of China's economic growth is strong," Li said Thursday in a keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, a four-day gathering of international business leaders and politicians on the Chinese island of Hainan.

CNN's Martha Zhou and Teele Rebane contributed reporting.