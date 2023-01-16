China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, far below the government's own target, marking one of the worst performances in nearly half a century. Growth was impacted heavily by months of widespread Covid lockdowns and a historic downturn in the property market.

Still, the number came in slightly better than market expectations, with some signs of stabilization in the final weeks of 2022 because of policy support in infrastructure investment and credit expansion.

CNN's Kristie Lu Stout contributed to reporting.

