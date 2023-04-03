China Renaissance suspends trading, delays results after founder's disappearance

Fan Bao, here in 2016, has been unreachable since the middle of February.

China Renaissance, a top dealmaker in the country's tech industry, said it would suspend trading of its shares and delay the release of its annual results because it still can't get in touch with its founder.

Bao Fan, 52, started the boutique investment bank in 2005 and has been unreachable since the middle of February, according to the company. Shares in China Renaissance have plunged since Bao went missing, at one point dropping as much as 50%.