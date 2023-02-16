China has imposed sanctions on two American defense manufacturers over arms sales to Taiwan, a day after Beijing pledged to take "countermeasures" in response to Washington's handling of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered US airspace late last month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp, will be added to China's sanctions list, its Ministry of Commerce said in a Thursday statement. They are banned from importing, exporting and investing in China.

Tags