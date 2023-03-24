China said it would "firmly oppose" any forced sale of TikTok, in its first direct response to demands by the Biden administration that the app's Chinese owners sell their share of the company or face a ban in its most important market.

The comments came as TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified in front of US lawmakers amid mounting scrutiny over the app's ties to Beijing.

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this article.