China has set an official economic growth target of "around 5%" for 2023, as it seeks to revive the world's second largest economy after a year of tepid growth because of pandemic measures.

The new figure was released Sunday by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang during the opening of the annual gathering of the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's rubber-stamp legislature, as Li delivered the government work report to nearly 3,000 delegates at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

