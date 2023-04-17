China's economy got off to a solid start in 2023, as consumers went on a spending spree after three years of strict pandemic restrictions ended. But private investment barely budged and youth unemployment surged to the second highest level on record, indicating the country's private employers are still wary amid concerns about longer term prospects.

Gross domestic product grew by 4.5% in the first quarter from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. That beat the estimate of 4% growth from a Reuters poll of economists.

