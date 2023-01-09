China's heavy-handed crackdown on tech giants is coming to an end and the country's economic growth is expected to be back on track soon, according to a top central bank official.

The crackdown on fintech operations of more than a dozen internet companies is "basically" over, said Guo Shuqing, the Communist Party boss at the People's Bank of China, in an interview with state-run Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

