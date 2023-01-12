A number of key provinces and cities in China have announced their growth targets for this year, most of them above 5%, offering the first clues about the country's economic path in 2023.

Local governments across China began to convene this week for annual legislative sessions laying out their respective policy goals for the year. The meetings will culminate in the national parliamentary session to be held in March, in which the premier is expected to disclose the nation's GDP growth target.

