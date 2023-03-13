China's new premier has tried to reassure the private sector in his debut press conference, as concerns grew about the country's future policy direction with the introduction of a new cabinet loyal to leader Xi Jinping.

Li Qiang, a long-time aide to Xi, officially succeeded Li Keqiang as premier over the weekend. He is tasked with reviving the world's second-largest economy after three years of Covid restrictions and as US-China tensions escalate over a variety of areas, including technology and business.

