A key index measuring the strength of China's massive services sector jumped to its highest level in more than a decade, as the country's economic recovery gained traction.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) soared to 58.2 in March from 56.3 in February, marking the best level since 2011, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The index measures business activity in the services and construction industries.

