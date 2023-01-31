Three years of strict pandemic controls in China and a real estate crash have drained local government coffers, leaving authorities across the country struggling with mountains of debt. The problem has gotten so extreme that some cities are now unable to provide basic services, and the risk of default is rising.

Analysts estimate China's outstanding government debts surpassed 123 trillion yuan ($18 trillion) last year, of which nearly $10 trillion is so-called "hidden debt" owed by risky local government financing platforms that are backed by cities or provinces.

Yong Xiong contributed to reporting.

