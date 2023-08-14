New York (CNN) — CNN on Monday announced a sweeping new lineup, overhauling key time slots as it seeks to bolster its ratings and reboot its programming ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The network said Abby Phillip will anchor a 10 p.m. ET prime time program out of New York and that Laura Coates will helm an 11 p.m. ET program from Washington.

