Coca-Cola is releasing a new limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola Move, in collaboration with Grammy-award winning singer Rosalía. As with its other high-concept flavors, Coca-Cola isn't sharing what Move is actually supposed to taste like.

Like Starlight, Byte and Dreamworld before it, Move doesn't have a traditional flavor, such as cherry. Instead, the beverage is supposed to represent a mood or idea — in this case, transformation.

