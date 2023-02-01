Gatorade has long been the leader among sports drinks, those brightly colored beverages designed to replenish the electrolytes lost when you sweat. Now, its rival Powerade is hoping that a revamped recipe and new look will help finally unseat Gatorade from the top spot. That won't be easy.

The new Powerade, which is currently replacing the old version, boasts about twice as many electrolytes as its previous iteration but also, it claims, as Gatorade's Thirst Quencher variety. The new formula also includes Vitamins C and B12, unlike the old recipe and its competitor's product.

