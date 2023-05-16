New York (CNN) — Comcast is inching closer to selling its stake of Hulu to Disney, after Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Tuesday that he thinks “it’s more likely than not” that his company will offload the streaming company in 2024.

Roberts made the remarks at MoffettNathanson’s Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in New York, adding that “we’ll put the call at the beginning of next year,” which is when Comcast will be contractually allowed to sell its portion. He added that sale will ultimately add value to the company’s shareholders.

