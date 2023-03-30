A slowdown in global initial public offerings continued in the first quarter of 2023 and is likely to endure in the coming months, as companies wait out the effects of volatile stock markets, higher interest rates and inflation, and uncertainty around the banking crisis.

That's according to an EY report Thursday, which found that 299 companies around the world went public over the past three months, down 8% compared to the same time last year. Funds raised from those listings, meanwhile, plummeted 61% year-on-year, to $21.5 billion.

Tags