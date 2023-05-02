In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, a bipartisan group of 22 US House of Representatives members asked the SEC to require that Shein certify that any of its products that are made in China do not utilize Uyghur forced labor.
"There are credible allegations of the company's use of underpaid and forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," said the letter, led by Reps. John Rose of Tennessee and Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.
Shein commissions its own goods through manufacturers it teams up with in, what is effectively seen as a supersonic version of fast fashion.
The letter illustrates how Congress is scrutinizing Shein and rival fast-fashion app Temu amid their surging popularity in the United States.
Temu was launched by PDD Holdings last year. PDD was founded in China and also owns Pinduoduo, a hugely popular Chinese e-commerce giant that was found in a recent CNN investigation to have the ability to spy on its users.
Earlier this month, a US congressional commission called out Shein and Temu in a report that suggested the companies and others in China were potentially linked to the use of forced labor, exploitation of trade loopholes, product safety hazards or intellectual property theft.
Both Shein and Temu have gained traction stateside by offering extreme bargains to shoppers, many of whom continue to feel the squeeze from historically high inflation.