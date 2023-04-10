US consumers are starting to feel that credit is getting harder to come by, according to survey results released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Consumer perceptions of credit access and availability declined in March, with the share of respondents reporting it's harder to obtain credit than one year ago climbing to the highest since the New York Fed started conducting its Survey of Consumer Expectations in 2013.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News