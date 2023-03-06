US consumers kept spending last year despite historically high inflation, not only shelling out for necessities but also splurging on restaurants, travel and other experiences impeded by the pandemic.

Economists had predicted spending would peter out as the months drew on, as savings diminished, high prices persisted, and the Federal Reserve ratcheted up efforts to squeeze demand. And by November and December, those predictions appeared to be materializing, when data showed consumers had pulled back during the holiday shopping season.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News