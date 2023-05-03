The structure and economics of the entertainment industry are changing ferociously fast. Nowhere is that more evident than on the picket lines of writers for television shows and movies that began Tuesday.

The writers say they can't afford to live under the current economics and pay structure of the industry, with fewer job opportunities on many shows and lower pay for many writers who do find work. There are many successful, even award-winning, writers who are finding themselves unable to make a living at the profession anymore.

