The Consumer Product Safety Commission reiterated its warning about the hazards of some popular Baby Trend-brand strollers and sharply criticized the stroller manufacturer for issuing "a clearly inaccurate statement" about the safety of its products and the agency's position on them.

On Thursday, the CPSC and Baby Trend warned consumers about a head or neck entrapment risk on the Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers (model numbers beginning with "SS76" or "SS66"). The statement said a life-threatening injury could happen between the pivoting front canopy and the armrest or seat back.

Tags