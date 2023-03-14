Credit Suisse on Tuesday acknowledged "material weakness" in its financial reporting as it scrapped bonuses for top executives in the wake of its worst annual performance since the global financial crisis.

The embattled Swiss bank also said that chairman Axel Lehmann had proposed to "voluntarily waive" a share award worth 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.6 million) for the 2022/2023 financial year, given the firm's "poor financial performance."

