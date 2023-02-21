Credit Suisse shares plunge again on report of regulatory probe

Shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged on Tuesday on report of regulatory probe. The headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse are pictured here in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2022.

 Michael Buholzer/Keystone/AP

Shares of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse fell to a record low Tuesday after a report that regulators are reviewing comments the lender's chairman made about the health of its finances.

The bank's stock plunged as much as 9% to trade at 2.52 Swiss francs ($2.73), before recovering slightly.

