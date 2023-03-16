Credit Suisse still has a fight on its hands despite $54 billion lifeline

An overnight scramble to shore up confidence in Credit Suisse calmed panicked investors on March 16, with shares in Switzerland's second-biggest bank shooting higher in early trade.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

An overnight scramble by Switzerland's authorities to shore up confidence in Credit Suisse went some way to calming panicked investors, but the country's second-biggest bank may yet need more help if it is to survive.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, taking advantage of a lifeline offered by the central bank late Wednesday after the lender's stock crashed as much as 30%. It also said it would buy back some of its own debt.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News